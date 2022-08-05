Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Besides pampering himself, the superstar intends to watch Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings'. 

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Guess what superstar Shah Rukh Khan intends to do on a rare weekend when he is not working? Well, besides pampering himself, the superstar intends to watch Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings'.

    In a post on Twitter, the actor said: "Been working the last few days non-stop. So needed to indulge in my favourite past time -- 'the love of my own person' and to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and Darlings"

    SRK clarified that he was not endorsing 'Darlings' but rather he spoiling himself on an off day. Interestingly, ‘Darlings’ has been co-produced by SRK’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s production house ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’. With this film, Alia has marked her debut as a producer.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Last month, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter, supporting Alia Bhatt for her maiden production venture. He spoke about how he himself was so nervous ahead of the film’s release. “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings,” wrote Sah Rukh in the tweet.

    Meanwhile, ‘Darlings’ which also stars actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, has received mixed reviews from the audience. Instead of a theatrical release, the film helmed by Jasmeet K Reen was released on OTT giant, Netflix, on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    On the acting front, Shah Rukh Khan has two big-budget films that will hit the theatres in the year 2023. Shah Rukh will be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ which will be released on January 25. After this, he will be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, a teaser of which was released recently. In this pan-India film, Shah Rukh will be seen opposite South’s ‘lady superstar’, actor Nayanthara.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Exclusive I am a very secured man when it comes to multi starrer films drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Trouble for cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Exclusive I am a very secured man when it comes to multi starrer films drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling-ayh

    CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of silver after entering para-table tennis final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of silver after entering para-table tennis final

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon