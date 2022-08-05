Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

Guess what superstar Shah Rukh Khan intends to do on a rare weekend when he is not working? Well, besides pampering himself, the superstar intends to watch Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings'.

In a post on Twitter, the actor said: "Been working the last few days non-stop. So needed to indulge in my favourite past time -- 'the love of my own person' and to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and Darlings"

SRK clarified that he was not endorsing 'Darlings' but rather he spoiling himself on an off day. Interestingly, ‘Darlings’ has been co-produced by SRK’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s production house ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’. With this film, Alia has marked her debut as a producer.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter, supporting Alia Bhatt for her maiden production venture. He spoke about how he himself was so nervous ahead of the film’s release. “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings,” wrote Sah Rukh in the tweet.

Meanwhile, ‘Darlings’ which also stars actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, has received mixed reviews from the audience. Instead of a theatrical release, the film helmed by Jasmeet K Reen was released on OTT giant, Netflix, on Friday.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh Khan has two big-budget films that will hit the theatres in the year 2023. Shah Rukh will be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ which will be released on January 25. After this, he will be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, a teaser of which was released recently. In this pan-India film, Shah Rukh will be seen opposite South’s ‘lady superstar’, actor Nayanthara.