Prabhas charges zero remuneration for his upcoming film titled Raja Deluxe; know more details

    Prabhas signed up for a Telugu film Raja Deluxe with director Maruthi. He has reportedly charged zero amount as his remuneration for this one.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. The pan-Indian actor has a few big-budget films like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, and Spirit lined up in kitty. Amid these, he also signed up for a Telugu film, Raja Deluxe, with noted filmmaker Maruthi. The reason is that he wanted to do simple films for his fans. The latest reports revealed how he has not charged a single penny for the film.

    According to news reports by renowned entertainment portals, Prabhas has charged zero remuneration for his film Raja Deluxe with Maruthi. He reportedly decided not to cost anything to avoid pushing the film’s budget beyond the limit. The report also said that the actor wants to generate profit with a limited budget and make a good film for Telugu audiences. And instead of remuneration, Prabhas will be taking a share in profits.

    Over his high-budget movies and crores of remuneration, this news of Prabhas totally skipping and slashing his fees to zero for his upcoming film Raja Deluxe has left everyone in awe. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

    Raja Deluxe, which is Prabhas upcoming film, will be directed by Maruthi. It will be a perfect entertainer with comedy, romance, and horror. The report revealed that this film is against the backdrop of horror comedy. If all these reports turn real, it will be a first-time for Prabhas, who attempted to step out of his comfort zone by doing a horror movie.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    Details of the film are not officially confirmed yet. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead alongside Prabhas in this horror-comedy family entertainer Telugu film. Also, Sreeleela and Nidhhi Agerwal are part of the film as well.

    Meanwhile, Prabhas has five films in various stages of production. Prabhas has over 1500 crores riding on his projects. The actor is currently waiting for the release of the mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Said Ali Khan. The film will get released on June 16, 2023.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
