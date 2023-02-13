Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara

    Actress Malvika Mohanan's 'lady superstar' comment left fans of Nayanthara raging with anger and ire. The actress recently took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn't taking a veiled dig at the superstar.

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Actress Malvika Mohanan left fans of global South industry lady superstar Nayanthara angry after her comment in a recent clip. Without taking any big names, she said that actresses shouldn't be called 'lady' superstars. She added how this term should get used neutrally across genders.

    Nayanthara ardent fans felt that it was a sly dig at the actress as she is sweetly also referred to as a lady superstar. On Sunday evening, the Master actress reacted to a news report and wrote, "My comment was about a term used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor."

    ALSO READ: B-town icon Nora Fatehi gives athleisure goals at the Dance Fitness Party - SEE PICS

    She also added how she really loves and respects the entire journey of her senior Nayanthara in this industry. She adds about looking up to Nayanthara's journey in the industry and also holding a lot of admiration for the iconic star. Malavika shedding more light on this point has said, "I really respect & admire Nayanthara. As a senior, I really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos. Only love (heart emoji) to Miss N."

    For those unversed, the actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Christy, said, "I do not like the term superstar. Actors can be called a superstar. But I do not understand that what is lady superstar ? You do not use the lady tag. Superstar is enough."

    Before this, Malavika got bashed brutally by Nayanthara fans for deliberately trying to criticize one of her scenes. Nayanthara had also reacted to the Christy fame South actress comments. The Jawan actress had said, "In this interview of another heroine. She did not mention my name. But she was talking about me. She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie. And I looked prim and proper. She asked how can someone look so pretty in a hospital scene. I do not say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital, but that does not mean you have to look shabby, no?".

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi SEXY Pictures: The actress soars the temperature high with her red hot couture outfit - SEE PICS

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India vma

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets vma

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru RBA

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral vma

    Bhumi Pednekar upped style quotient in her golden saree at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception bash

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for festivities RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for fe

    Valentines Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers - adt

    Valentine's Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Happy Valentines Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says Smriti Mandhana after RCB ropes in India's star for Rs 3.40 crore snt

    WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says Smriti Mandhana after RCB ropes in India's star for Rs 3.40 crore

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon