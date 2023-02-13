Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara

Actress Malvika Mohanan's 'lady superstar' comment left fans of Nayanthara raging with anger and ire. The actress recently took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn't taking a veiled dig at the superstar.

Actress Malvika Mohanan left fans of global South industry lady superstar Nayanthara angry after her comment in a recent clip. Without taking any big names, she said that actresses shouldn't be called 'lady' superstars. She added how this term should get used neutrally across genders.

Nayanthara ardent fans felt that it was a sly dig at the actress as she is sweetly also referred to as a lady superstar. On Sunday evening, the Master actress reacted to a news report and wrote, "My comment was about a term used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor."

She also added how she really loves and respects the entire journey of her senior Nayanthara in this industry. She adds about looking up to Nayanthara's journey in the industry and also holding a lot of admiration for the iconic star. Malavika shedding more light on this point has said, "I really respect & admire Nayanthara. As a senior, I really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos. Only love (heart emoji) to Miss N."

For those unversed, the actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Christy, said, "I do not like the term superstar. Actors can be called a superstar. But I do not understand that what is lady superstar ? You do not use the lady tag. Superstar is enough."

Before this, Malavika got bashed brutally by Nayanthara fans for deliberately trying to criticize one of her scenes. Nayanthara had also reacted to the Christy fame South actress comments. The Jawan actress had said, "In this interview of another heroine. She did not mention my name. But she was talking about me. She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie. And I looked prim and proper. She asked how can someone look so pretty in a hospital scene. I do not say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital, but that does not mean you have to look shabby, no?".

