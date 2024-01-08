Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot says, 'Will never shoot there again', reschedules it in Lakshadweep

Poonam Pandey took to her social media accounts to reveal that she has canceled her upcoming shoot in Maldives and has asked her team to reschedule it in Lakshadweep.

Amid growing outrage over racial criticism by Maldivian netizens and politicians, Bollywood actress, and model Poonam Pandey has stated that she will cancel her next shoot in the island nation, claiming that she will never shoot in the Maldives again. She said that when she informed her team that she would not be shooting in the Maldives, they agreed to her terms.

Poonam Pandey's post

In her post, she used the hashtags #NationFirst and #ExploreIndianIsland, as well as tagging the Indian PMO, to assert that the nation comes first in the face of anti-India rhetoric from some Maldivian ministers.

She wrote, "I love shooting in the Maldives, but I'll never shoot there again. When I was set to shoot my next shoot in the Maldives, I told my team that I would not fly if the shoot got stranded there. Fortunately, they consented and are now aiming to shoot in Lakshadweep.

In the post, she also included a snapshot of her conversation with her travel and schedule coordinator. Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep this week, there has been a surge in demand.

'Explore Indian Islands' trend

Before visiting beaches or tourist spots in other nations, Indians became inspired to explore Indian islands and build our tourism industry. However, anxious Maldivian politicians interrupted and responded to the churn in Indian social media by making derogatory remarks about Indians.