Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while supporting Indian Islands, delete post after fans call out

In the ongoing 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, Ranveer Singh goofed up by posting a photo from his Maldives vacation while mentioning supporting Indian Islands.

Ranveer Singh was one of several Bollywood superstars who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting tourism on Indian islands. However, the actor made a mistake by posting a photo from his Maldives vacation while mentioning supporting Indian Islands.

Ranveer Singh's post goof up

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh resorted to his X (previously Twitter) account and tweeted a photo of an exotic island with the caption, "This year, let's make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture." There is so much to see and enjoy along our country's beaches and natural beauties. Chalo India. Let's #exploreIndian Islands. Let's explore India."

Netizens react

However, X users quickly pointed out that the photo he tweeted with this description was not from Lakshadweep or any other Indian island, but from the Maldives. One user remarked, "You're promoting Indian islands while showing a picture of the Maldives. "What's wrong with you, Ranveer?"

Also read: Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation

Ranveer Singh deletes post

After users pointed out the error, Ranveer quickly deleted the post and re-shared it, this time without a picture, to be safe. Users did not spare Ranveer after the correction, however. One left a comment, "Too late to delete, the internet always wins (laughing with tears emojis)." Another remarked, "I posted a Maldives photo and then deleted it (looking eyes emoji)."

Ranveer Singh's current post

Row over the Maldives and Lakshadweep islands.

It all started when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands and the Maldives minister criticized Prime Minister Modi. He took to mock him and India on X and wrote, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives." They further stated that India cannot compete with the Maldives.

The Maldives minister's remark has upset many people, and many Indians have canceled their trips to the islands. Approximately 8,000 Indian tourists have reportedly canceled their trip to the Maldives. According to reports, the Maldives' government has suspended the Minister who appointed him to the job.