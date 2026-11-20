The 57th IFFI in Goa features the theme Stories Without Borders, showcasing 159 films. Prasar Bharati Chairperson Prasoon Joshi introduced the Page to Pitch initiative, designed to support aspiring filmmakers and nurture new creative talent.

IFFI 2024: Expanding Horizons and Supporting New Voices

Prasar Bharati Chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Friday spoke about the growing reach of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), saying the event is giving filmmakers more opportunities to bring their stories to the big screen. He also spoke about a new initiative, ‘From Page to Pitch’, which aims to support aspiring filmmakers, including those from smaller towns.

Speaking to the media on the red carpet of the 57th IFFI opening ceremony in Goa, Joshi said this year’s theme, ‘Stories Without Borders’, reflects the growing reach of the festival. He also spoke about the increased participation of countries and the inclusion of animation in this year’s edition. “The theme this year is ‘Stories Without Borders.’ I am very pleased to see that the reach and influence of IFFI are gradually expanding. This year, animation has been included with increased participation from many more countries,” he said.

Joshi also spoke about the special focus on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) nations at this year’s festival. He said there are several platforms available for storytellers today and spoke about the need to give new talent an opportunity to present their work. Talking about the new initiative launched by Prasar Bharati, he said, “The special focus given to the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) nations is a very positive development. Overall, I believe this is the era of storytellers. No one can claim that there is a lack of platforms or forums today… This year, I took the lead on behalf of Prasar Bharati and introduced a new initiative called ‘From Page to Pitch.’” “It provides a stage for individuals, including those from smaller towns, who wish to transform their stories into films. They can present their narratives here, and selected participants will receive guidance in direction as well as financial support in the future,” he added.

BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade, who was also present at the opening ceremony, spoke about Goa’s association with the film festival and how people from across the country look forward to the annual event. Speaking to the media, he said, “Today marks the inaugural ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival. The inaugural ceremony takes place every year on November 20. Since 2003, Goa has served as the permanent venue for this International Film Festival. People working in the film industry across the entire country look forward to this date, eagerly anticipating their visit to Goa on November 20. It provides them with an excellent opportunity to come to Goa and participate in this festival. I extend my greetings to everyone and also congratulate the government.”

Meanwhile, the 57th edition of IFFI opened in Goa on November 20 and will continue until November 28 under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’. The Indian Panorama section of this year’s festival features several Indian films, including Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’. The nine-day festival will showcase 159 films from 86 countries, selected from around 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski’s ‘Fatherland’ will open the festival.