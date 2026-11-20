Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Raja, a seven-week-old elephant calf, was airlifted to Jamnagar's Vantara centre for critical medical care after being rejected by his mother and suffering a severe leg fracture.

Ailing Elephant Calf Raja Airlifted From Assam For Specialized Care

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared an update on the health of Raja, a seven-week-old elephant calf who has been airlifted from Assam to Gujarat for specialised medical care. The calf, who has been battling health problems since birth, was taken to Vantara’s rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar after his condition required advanced treatment.

In a post on X, Sarma shared that Raja had been rejected by his mother soon after birth and had missed out on colostrum, the first milk that helps build immunity in newborns. This had left the calf extremely weak and vulnerable. “Born on 2nd October, Raja was rejected by his mother and missed out on colostrum, the first milk that builds immunity. That left him extremely vulnerable. At the request of his owner, Shri Bholanath Pegu, I reached out to Vantara,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister further said that Vantara stepped in to help the calf and arranged for his transfer to its rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar for specialised treatment. He also shared that Raja was responding well after reaching the centre. “They stepped in and airlifted Raja to their rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar this morning for specialised care, and he is responding well. Well done, Shri Anant Ambani and Team Vantara, for this generous gesture. We pray for Raja’s swift recovery,” he added.

Raja had been receiving medical care from Vantara’s veterinary team at his owner’s home in Assam for the past seven weeks. However, as his condition became more serious, the team decided that he needed intensive hospital care. The Vantara Rapid Response Team reached Raja on October 8, 2026. X-rays revealed a complete overriding fracture in one of his legs, a condition in which the broken ends of the bone had moved past each other and were no longer properly aligned. The veterinary team stabilised his injured leg with a plaster cast and supportive bandages. A sling was also used to help him stand and reduce pressure on the injured leg. The team also provided him with specially prepared milk replacement and feeding bottles, along with guidance to his caregivers.

A road journey of more than 2,500 kilometres was not considered suitable for the young calf due to his fragile condition. He was therefore airlifted on November 20 from Guwahati to Jamnagar in a specially arranged flight. The journey took around four hours. The rescue operation was made possible with the support of Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara, to ensure that the calf could reach specialised medical care safely. (ANI)