    Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha tickets are to be sold for Rs 750?

    With only a few days left for the release, makers of the periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ are gearing up for the big clash at the box office on Friday. Ahead of their theatrical release, there are reports that the ticket prices for the films might cost around Rs 750.

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    The box office is going to witness one of the biggest clashes on Friday when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer ‘Pooniyin Selva: I’ will release in the theatres against Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’. Both the big-budget films are up for theatrical release on September 30. This is one of the reasons why the producers of both films are reportedly adopting different strategies to make their films a hit with the audience.

    As per reports, the three most prominent national chain multiplexes in the country are planning to keep the ticket price of 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: I’ as high as the budget of the film – similar to what they did with 'KGF: Chapter 2'. At the same time, seeing the response of the audience on National Cinema Day, the producers are emphasizing keeping the ticket price low.

    According to media reports, PVR, Cinepolis and INOX - are keeping the same ticket pricing that they had kept on the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Officials associated with the three national chains have argued that if big-budget films are shown at ticket rates of Rs 75, then cineplexes will not be able to meet their expenses even after having 100 per cent occupancy, reportedly. This is the reason why ticket rates in most multiplexes are kept in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 750 in the first week.

    Mani Ratnam met multiplex owners: According to media reports, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ director, Mani Ratnam, wants to keep the ticket price of Rs 100 for 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' to reach more viewers. In this connection, he had met theatre owners recently. However, it is not yet clear whether the theatre owners have agreed to his suggestion. If reports are to be believed, an insider who was involved in the meeting has told that the theatre owners have also agreed with Mani Ratnam. However, there is no official word on this, so far.

    How much are the tickets for both movies now? According to BookMyShow, tickets for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' on September 30 are up to Rs 250 at Cinepolix, Rs 460 at INOX and up to Rs 260 at PVR. At the same time, the price of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram's PS-1 has been kept up to Rs 460 in 2D and up to Rs 750 in IMAX 2D.

    Who won in advance booking? Talking about advance booking, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Ponniyin Selva: I' has beaten Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha'. Mani Ratnam's directorial 'PS-1' has so far earned Rs 4.86 crore through advance booking. At the same time, Pushkar and Gayatri's film 'Vikram Vedha' has earned only Rs 71 lakh.

