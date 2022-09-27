Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini pictures: Hina Khan stuns in a monochromatic two-piece

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Actor Hina Khan has dropped a slew of pictures from her Maldives vacation. She showed off her midriff and flaunted her bikini body as the actor posed in black and white striped two-piece swimwear.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    From being a popular actor in the Hindi television world to marking her presence at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Hina Khan’s popularity has grown by heaps and bounds. She is one of the most-loved actors in the television world. She has also joined the list of actors who are an absolute ‘water baby’. The actor’s latest Instagram post is proof of that wherein she is seen having a blast of a time in a pool. If anything, these pictures will certainly make you envious of the actor.

    Actor Hina Khan posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. Going by the looks of it, the photos are from the actor’s recent trip to the Islands of the Maldives, one of the favourite destinations of celebrities.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    In the pictures, Hina Khan, who has taken some time off from work and is chilling in the Maldives presently, has been enjoying her time by the ocean while also savouring some delectable mouth-watering seafood dishes.

    Speaking of her Maldives vacation, Hina Khan has been keeping her fans up to date by sharing snippets from her holiday. Her wanderlust pictures from the island nation have been setting some major vacay goals for all of us, making us want to go on a similar break instantly!

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani unhappy with her outdoor schedule? Deets inside

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    Hina Khan’s pictures of herself chilling inside an infinity pool show her soaking up in the sun. The actor dressed in a printed bikini. The pictures, if anything at all, will want you to pack your bags instantly and head out for a beachy vacation.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline; gets massively trolled

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    Taking to the caption, Hina Khan wrote, “I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed...Trying to think outside the box. Hehehehe." She posted pictures in which she was seen flaunting her bikini body.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    For her day out at the pool, Hina Khan wore a printed black-and-white and mustard striped bikini set as she posed for the pictures. Setting fashion and travel goals, she is seen exploring the pristine islands of the Maldives.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    The black and white striped pattern bikini that Hina Khan chose to wear, featured a plunging V neckline. It came with a contrasting mustard ribbon tie on the back, a high-rise curved hem and frilled sleeves in dual black-and-white and mustard shades.

    Hina Khan wore the bikini top with matching low-rise bottoms along with a mustard ribbon embellishment on the waist as she flaunted her midriff. Several actors including Mouni Roy took to the comments section, complimenting Hina for the stunning pictures.

