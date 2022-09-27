Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani unhappy with her outdoor schedule? Deets inside

‘Goodluck Jerry’ actor Janhvi Kapoor has begun the outdoor shooting for her upcoming project ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. The actor’s rumoured boyfriend, Orhan Awatramani is a little unhappy with Janhvi’s outdoor shooting schedule. If you are wondering why then continue reading the article.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is running on a hectic schedule these days, thanks to the number of film projects that the actor has on her plate. After a successful OTT release of her last film ‘Goodluck Jerry’, Janhvi is now prepping up for the outdoor schedule of an upcoming film of hers, and no, it is not ‘Bawaal’ in which she has been starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi has begun the outdoor schedule for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, and looks like, her rumoured beau, Orhan Awatramani is not happy with it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Janhvi Kapoor announced that she has begun the outdoor schedule for her next project, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. She has been cast opposite her ‘Roohi’ co-star, actor Rajkummar Rao. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline; gets massively trolled

Janhvi Kapoor shared a few photographs on Monday in her no-glam look yet looking all glammed up. The actor ditched make-up for the look, showing her natural beauty while wearing a white outfit, paired with silver jhumkis. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor slays in floral white saree with strappy blouse; see pics

“happy Monday ☺️ wish me luck for my #MrandMrsMahi outdoor!! 🤞🏻👼🏻💕🥰🎉,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption, as she asked fans to wish her for her next venture. Soon, celebs and fans started pouring in messages for Janhvi, including ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

