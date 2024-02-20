Entertainment
In an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she writes emails to her daughter Raha from the month she was born.
She said that she made an email address and writes to her and also shares pictures.
Recalling one of the emails she said that she wrote, "I'm not one to advise you what to do. Even as a mother, I want you to be your own person."
"The only thing I wish for you is that you be kind and work hard in everything you do in life." she continued.
She also wrote in the email that Raha should work hard to improve herself, her relationships, and your profession. "Just go about your day being kind," she concluded.
Another advice she gave her young daughter was, "No matter how terrible a day you are having, just be kind to people because you don’t know where anyone else is coming from."