Grammy Award-winning global sensation Pitbull is all set to bring his high-energy performances to India this December. The rapper and singer, known for chartbusters like Give Me Everything and Timber, will perform in Gurugram on December 6 at HUDA Grounds, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on December 8 as part of his much-awaited I’m Back world tour.

Indian Connection

Expressing his excitement about returning to India, Pitbull shared in a press statement that performing in the country has always been a special experience. He said he looks forward to reconnecting with his Indian fans and spreading his signature musical energy once again. He emphasized that touring globally reaffirms his belief in music as a universal language that connects people across borders.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, said that Pitbull’s music has long been the soundtrack for celebrations worldwide and continues to resonate with fans across generations. He noted that India is witnessing a new wave of live entertainment, with world-renowned artists performing for enthusiastic local audiences.

Pugalia also highlighted that Pitbull’s arrival represents a major milestone for the Indian live events space, describing his music as energetic, unifying, and tailor-made for live experiences. He added that the December shows will allow Indian fans to truly "feel the moment" with Pitbull’s infectious beats.

Pitbull’s association with India goes back more than a decade. His first concert here took place in 2011, marking the beginning of a strong bond with his Indian fan base. Over the years, he has returned multiple times — performing at the 2013 Indian Premier League opening ceremony alongside Shah Rukh Khan, staging a concert in Mumbai in 2019, and even performing at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

As the global star gears up for his latest India tour, fans can expect a night full of electrifying performances, pulsating rhythms, and unforgettable memories.