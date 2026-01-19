British broadcaster Piers Morgan is in hospital after fracturing his femur in a fall at a London restaurant. He posted a hospital selfie on Instagram, explaining he tripped on a step and the fracture was so severe he required a new hip.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan is being treated in hospital following a fall at a London restaurant. Taking to Instagram, Piers posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed. In his caption, he informed his followers that he "tripped on small step" in a hotel restaurant in London and wound up fracturing his femur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Morgan Recounts Incident on Instagram

Breaking down exactly how the hip fracture came to be, Morgan wrote alongside a hospital bed selfie, "1. Tripped on a small step. 2. Inside a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fell like a sack of spuds. 4. Fractured neck of femur. 5. So badly I needed a new hip." Morgan also joked about the situation in his post, adding at the end that he "blamed Donald Trump" for the mishap. He continued, "6. Recovering in hospital. 7. Crutches for 6 weeks. 8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks. 9. New Year off to a cracking start! 10. I blame Donald Trump."

Morgan and US President Trump, have a tumultuous relationship, dating back to the late 2000s, when the journalist appeared on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice, People reported.

In the photograph of himself in his hospital bed, Morgan could be seen connected to an IV and oxygen. He gave a thumbs up with one hand.

The media personality, whose interviewing style is often confrontational and direct, most recently engaged in a dispute with Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters. (ANI)