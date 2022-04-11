Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phule first look: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    On the 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, the makers of the upcoming biopic ‘Phule’ based on the lives of Mahatama Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule, revealed the first look of the film on Monday. Phule will be starring actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles. Pratik and Patralekhaa will be essaying the roles of reformers and social activists Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, respectively.

    Helmed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film will have a worldwide release. ‘Phule’ will be a take on the lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitri Phule whose vision and approach were way ahead of their time.

    Interestingly, the first look of Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa as their respective characters has already created a stir with the striking resemblance to Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

    ALSO READ: Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

    Sharing the poster of their first look, an elated Pratik Gandhi wrote: “Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions.”

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

    The activists and reformers, Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Phule had campaigned actively against untouchability and the caste system. They were the founders of Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers), a society that demanded equal rights for the lower classes. They were also the pioneers of women’s education.

    This will be for the first time that Pratik Gandhi will be seen in a biopic. When Pratik heard the narration for the first time, he instantly said yes to the film.

    Phule stars actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the titular roles. The film is slated for release in 2023.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
