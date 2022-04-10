Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

    The shooting for Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming next, 'Bawaal', began on Sunday. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial ‘Bawaal’ is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 7:34 PM IST

    Bollywood fans will soon get to see a fresh onscreen pair as Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen together for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming next. The two actors have been roped in for ‘Bawaal’, a film that is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, ‘Nadiadwala Grandson’.

    It was recently when the makers and the lead actors of the film – Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, announced teaming up for the new project. It will be for the first time that the trio – Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Varun and Janhvi will be working together, which has intrigued the interest of the audience.

    Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers of ‘Bawaal’ shared an image of the film clipboard, announcing the beginning of ‘Bawaal’s filming. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer filmed its ‘Mahurat shot’ on Sunday in Lucknow. The post was reshared by both Janhvi and Varun on their respective social media handles.

    According to the reports, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawal starrer Bawal will be shot in India as well as at foreign locations. The film will extensively be shot in three cities in India, including Lucknow where the ‘Mahurat’ shot has been filmed. Bawaal is said to be a timeless love story of Varun and Janhvi’s characters which will travel through multiple locations. The major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

    Other than this, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1’s remake, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film, which was originally also directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan, failed to show any magic on the screens. He will also be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Bhediya’.

    Janhvi Kapoor, the actress with only four films old in the industry, was last seen in 2021’s horror-comedy ‘Roohi’, co-starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

