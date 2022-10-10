Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Phone Bhoot is the best comedy of horrors you will witness in the theatres. Catch the prettiest Ghost Katrina Kaif in a never seen before avatar in Phone Bhoot.

The public has been anticipating additional trailers for Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's movie Phone Bhoot ever since they first saw the first poster. They didn't have to wait much longer since the much-anticipated comedy of horrors trailer is now available, and we can assure you that it is the most eerie and yet hilarious trailer you will see this year.

For quite some time, Phone Bhoot has been the topic of conversation. The movie has drawn attention for its intriguing comedy-horror genre, which it is set to provide to the audience, but it has also held their interest by allowing them to see Katrina Kaif debut as the beautiful Ghost. The wait is now over, as the filmmakers have released the trailer to offer us a taste of their terrifying experience, which is filled with lots of funny and enjoyable moments.

The trailer, in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan can be seen playing ghost hunters as they meet Katrina Kaif, the world's most beautiful ghost, and they all embark on a humorous and terrifying adventure with a business plan, is really one of a kind that the public will witness this year. The teaser delivers much of the humour that the audience is anticipating. On the one hand, viewers will witness Katrina making fun of herself, and on the other, they will get a moment of comedy in the midst of a number of gruesome events.

Having seen the trailer, we can see that the film will be a crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags. The film's tone is interactive, with characters breaking the fourth wall and immersing the audience in banter and adventure. At its core, it’s a story of good vs evil.

Moreover, Phone Bhoot would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.

