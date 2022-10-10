Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements

    After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Phone Bhoot is the best comedy of horrors you will witness in the theatres. Catch the prettiest Ghost Katrina Kaif in a never seen before avatar in Phone Bhoot.

    Phone Bhoot Trailer Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    The public has been anticipating additional trailers for Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's movie Phone Bhoot ever since they first saw the first poster. They didn't have to wait much longer since the much-anticipated comedy of horrors trailer is now available, and we can assure you that it is the most eerie and yet hilarious trailer you will see this year.

    For quite some time, Phone Bhoot has been the topic of conversation. The movie has drawn attention for its intriguing comedy-horror genre, which it is set to provide to the audience, but it has also held their interest by allowing them to see Katrina Kaif debut as the beautiful Ghost. The wait is now over, as the filmmakers have released the trailer to offer us a taste of their terrifying experience, which is filled with lots of funny and enjoyable moments.

    Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    The trailer, in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan can be seen playing ghost hunters as they meet Katrina Kaif, the world's most beautiful ghost, and they all embark on a humorous and terrifying adventure with a business plan, is really one of a kind that the public will witness this year. The teaser delivers much of the humour that the audience is anticipating. On the one hand, viewers will witness Katrina making fun of herself, and on the other, they will get a moment of comedy in the midst of a number of gruesome events.

    Having seen the trailer, we can see that the film will be a crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags. The film's tone is interactive, with characters breaking the fourth wall and immersing the audience in banter and adventure. At its core, it’s a story of good vs evil.

    Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

    Moreover, Phone Bhoot would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch. 

    Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.
     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Uunchai Poster Amitabh Bachchan character poster out on the occasion of actor 80th birthday RBA

    Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

    Beware The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Hollywood Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca Sophie Turner Peter Dinklage in attendance drb

    Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey’s Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca; Sophie Turner attends

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought back to camp in Matli; snowfall hinders search operation AJR

    Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought back to camp in Matli; snowfall hinders search operation

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6 1 inch screen likely to launch in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

    football epl everton vs man united cr700 Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to fans; lauds team's 'great win' snt

    CR700 and counting! Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins today; check who can register here - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins today; check who can register here

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon