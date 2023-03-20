'People misunderstand honesty'-Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's simple life in 1 BHK flat

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra shared details about Salman Khan's modest existence in a recent podcast. He also explained why the actor is so often misunderstood.

Salman Khan is one of the country's top stars. He has a big fan base all around the country. While the actor has a larger-than-life aura and screen space, he lives a relatively humble existence away from the bling. Mukesh Chhabra, Salman's close friend and casting director, recently spoke up about how the public frequently misunderstands the superstar.

During a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukesh mentioned that Salman is one of the most helpful people in the industry, is always accessible for everyone, and would even pick up the phone at 3 a.m.

He further shared, “Very few people know that where he lives, it’s actually a 1BHK apartment. It has one sofa, a dining table, a small area where he talks to people, a small gym and a room. That is Salman Khan, the biggest star of this country. He leads an extremely simple life.”

He added, “Salman doesn’t fancy brands or is into buying expensive things. He will eat everything, he lives a normal life.” Calling Salman Khan ‘Bhagwaan ka banda’, Mukesh added that the actor has pressure to maintain the stardom, just like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.”

Salman Khan recently received another death threat call from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to a news agency that had reported earlier, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan’s house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.”

The actor will soon begin marketing for his highly awaited upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' but they will be low-key. "His crew has been ordered to avoid all on-ground events over the next several days," an ETimes insider said. He also has a movie coming out, so any promoting actions will have to be planned properly." The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be released in theatres on April 21.

