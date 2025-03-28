user
user icon

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

The company said its CIGS PV modules have been certified as capable of receiving beamed power. This method uses electromagnetic waves to transmit energy through space.

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) announced that it received an order for an advanced space module redesign after evaluation from a potential customer.

The stock witnessed see-saw movement on Thursday, rising by nearly 5% in the regular trading session and then falling by 5% during the after-market hours.

Ascent Solar is a Colorado-headquartered photovoltaic company that makes flexible copper gallium iridium selenide (CIGS) solar cells on a plastic substrate.

The company said its CIGS PV modules have been certified as capable of receiving beamed power. This method uses electromagnetic waves to transmit energy through space.

While Ascent Solar developed and delivered its beamed-power CIGS PV module within a month, its potential customer has sought further design enhancements.

“As interest grows for power beaming and space-based solar power, our thin-film PV technology will stand out as a clear solution for maximizing efficiency while mitigating the risks around solar solutions in space,” said Ascent Solar CEO Paul Warley.

This nano-cap company currently has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, and its stock is currently close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ascent Solar soared, rising further in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Message volumes similarly spiked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

ASTI retail sentiment.jpg ASTI sentiment and message volume March 28, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock’s performance in the pre-market session on Friday will be “interesting.”

Another expressed caution about the stock’s low float, but noted that they will keep an eye on its performance on Friday.

Ascent Solar’s stock has lost over 45% of its value year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon