Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renuka Desai breaks silence of her divorce, 'Pawan left me and remarried..'

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, and actor Pawan Kalyan and Renuka Desai have been separated for 12 years and she is currently getting trolled for leaving him.

Renuka Desai, also known as Renu Desai, continues to face online harassment from fans of her ex-husband, actor, and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Despite their 12-year separation, she recently responded to an Instagram troll who criticized her for leaving Pawan, describing him as 'someone like a god'. Renuka confirmed that Pawan Kalyan left her and remarried, and she urged the troll to stop making such accusations. Following this argument, she deleted the comments and turned off the comment areas on her postings.

The trolls

The phrase, originally in Telugu, approximately translates as "You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone as a deity. Perhaps you now understand his worth. But I'm happy the kids are with Pawan Kalyan."

Renu Desai's response

Renuka responded to the comment, saying, "If you had any intellect, you wouldn't make such a ridiculous comment. He left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please stop making such statements; they just irritate me."

About Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan

Renuka Desai and Pawan Kalyan were married for three years before splitting in 2012. They have two children named Akira and Aadhya. Akira supports his father's political endeavors, and Aadhya recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her father. Pawan is currently married to Anna Lezhneva and Renuka is not remarried.

