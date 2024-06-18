WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh is all set for Jimmy Fallon's show, exchange glove in viral video

Diljit Dosanjh will appear on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon and ahead of the show's telecast, their backstage footage went viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh's global dominance in the music industry is limitless. His musical diversity has fascinated everyone, and it continues to do so. His songs, such as 'Lover', 'Do You Know', 'Naina', and 'Black and White', are played at all times and places. Diljit just revealed that he will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On the show's set, the couple swapped gloves, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

The video

Also read: A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children's book 'Ed Finds A Home'

Diljit Dosanjh's professional front

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' which was based on the same-named figure, popularly known as Punjab's Elvis Presley. Chamkila sold the most songs in the Punjabi music industry at the time. Apart from this, Diljit Dosanjh has 'Jatt and Juliet 3', 'Neeru Bajwa', 'Ranna Ch Dhanna', 'No Entry 2m Punjab 95', and 'Detective Sherdil' in the works.

Latest Videos