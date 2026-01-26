Mammootty and Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Patriot' is set for a worldwide release on April 23, 2026. A new poster featuring the star cast, including Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil, has been unveiled, hinting at a powerful political drama.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer much-awaited film 'Patriot' has finally locked a theatrical release date. On Monday, the makers commenced the countdown to the film's release date and announced an official date. "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW," Mammootty on X. They also shared a new poster of the film, showing a glimpse of the lead characters essayed by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. As announced, 'Patriot' will have a worldwide release on April 23, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nayanthara's Look and Film's Theme

This came just a day after Nayanthara's first look was unveiled. The Instagram poster shows the actor in a side profile. She is seen wearing a saree with a serious, intense expression, suggesting her character might be layered and emotionally strong. The poster also carries the line "Dissent is patriotic," suggesting the film will explore social and political themes and raise questions about power, belief, and resistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Teaser and Plot Details

The teaser of Patriot was released in October 2 last year. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser shows that the film will deal with conflicts and power struggles.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

'Patriot' is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film has a big cast that includes Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. (ANI)