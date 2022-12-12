Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

While the song teaser clip had created a frenzy amongst ardent SRK fans, an exciting news scoop is finally here. The highly-anticipated film Pathaan's first song, 'Besharam Rang,' featuring global superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone is out now.

We have been waiting for the smashing comeback of the 'Baadshah of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan, for the past four years. Ever since the makers revealed the first look stills of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film, the global and ardent #SRK fandom has become more excited for the much-awaited big-budget actioner-thriller film, Pathaan.

After teasing audiences and netizens with stills and video teaser from the song, the makers have finally ended all the fans and netizens anticipation. They have dropped the much-awaited song, Besharam Rang, from the movie Pathaan. The song features Shah Rukh Khan looking suave and charismatic in a long hair look with a chiseled body which is about to make the fans drool more at his hunk looks. While, Shah Rukh slays it effortlessly in the song. Besharam Rang is a foot-tapping number which has definitely gotten hotter and raised the stakes with Deepika Padukone's entry in a hot yellow bikini set.

Definitely, it's not wrong to mention that the movie is a treat for the ardent Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans who have waited for a long time since Happy New Year to witness their on-screen pairing and electrifying chemistry on the screens. The song has a fresh beach vibe featuring several breathtaking locations of Spain. Deepika raises the fashion game with her totally new avatar and smooth dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan has proven that he is the Baadshah of Bollywood, as he still has that impeccable charm to swoon audiences with just his looks. SRK has flaunted a shirtless look in the song, which can make the fanatics go weak on their knees.

Besharam Rang song is out now. You can also watch it here. Pathaan drops in theatres on January 25, 2023.