Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    While the song teaser clip had created a frenzy amongst ardent SRK fans, an exciting news scoop is finally here. The highly-anticipated film Pathaan's first song, 'Besharam Rang,' featuring global superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone is out now.

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    We have been waiting for the smashing comeback of the 'Baadshah of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan, for the past four years. Ever since the makers revealed the first look stills of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film, the global and ardent #SRK fandom has become more excited for the much-awaited big-budget actioner-thriller film, Pathaan.

    ALSO READ: Top 5 actors loved for their performances on OTT platforms in 2022 - READ on to know

    After teasing audiences and netizens with stills and video teaser from the song, the makers have finally ended all the fans and netizens anticipation. They have dropped the much-awaited song, Besharam Rang, from the movie Pathaan. The song features Shah Rukh Khan looking suave and charismatic in a long hair look with a chiseled body which is about to make the fans drool more at his hunk looks. While, Shah Rukh slays it effortlessly in the song. Besharam Rang is a foot-tapping number which has definitely gotten hotter and raised the stakes with Deepika Padukone's entry in a hot yellow bikini set. 

    Definitely, it's not wrong to mention that the movie is a treat for the ardent Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans who have waited for a long time since Happy New Year to witness their on-screen pairing and electrifying chemistry on the screens. The song has a fresh beach vibe featuring several breathtaking locations of Spain. Deepika raises the fashion game with her totally new avatar and smooth dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan has proven that he is the Baadshah of Bollywood, as he still has that impeccable charm to swoon audiences with just his looks. SRK has flaunted a shirtless look in the song, which can make the fanatics go weak on their knees.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

    Besharam Rang song is out now. You can also watch it here. Pathaan drops in theatres on January 25, 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship vma

    Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment RBA

    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment

    Rajinikanth turns 72. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and many more send wishes for Thalaivar RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 72. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and many more send wishes for Thalaivar

    Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court today in Rs 200 crore money laundering case gcw

    Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court today in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

    Kantara Hrithik Roshan goes gaga over Rishab Shetty blockbuster, says climax gave him 'goosebumps RBA

    Kantara: Hrithik Roshan goes gaga over Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster, says 'climax gave him 'goosebumps'

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2

    Kylie Jenner SEXY bikini photos: Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoys midnight pool session with friend Yris Palmer RBA

    Kylie Jenner SEXY bikini photos: Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoys midnight pool session with friend Yris Palmer

    Twitter bird statue to furniture more CEO Elon Musk to auction off items from social media HQ gcw

    Twitter bird statue to furniture & more: CEO Elon Musk to auction off items from social media HQ

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Navi Mumbai/2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022

    Mumbai neighbouring districts likely to receive light rain and thundershowers on December 12-13; check details - adt

    Mumbai, neighbouring districts likely to receive light rain and thundershowers on December 12-13; check detail

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon