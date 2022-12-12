Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

The 'I Can't Get Enough' singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez recently shocked the trolls on the viral short-form video app Tiktok. She broke her silence on a Tiktok claim that mentioned how she had been skinny during her and 'What Do You Mean' singer Justin Bieber's on and off relationship from 2010 to 2018.

While controversies and discussions of the past are always an integral part of any celebrity's life, it looks like the netizens and trolls are still not over the golden ex-couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship. We know that trolls are always targeting celebs for their past. Even though it is in the past, they still dig deeper into it and try to constantly mock and humiliate globally renowned celebrities for the same. Something similar also happened here.

While Selena and Justin have peacefully moved ahead in their lives, it feels like Tiktok is still obsessed with 'Taki Taki' singer Selena's past. Recently, a post related to the same, made it to the platform. The post claimed that Selena Gomez's weight was affected during her constantly rocky, on and off relationship with her ex, Justin Bieber.

This clip posted on November 29, 2022, featured a collection and montage of several throwback pictures of Selena Gomez. It was labelled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." The post went viral, with many users speaking about the same. Finally, the 'Calm Down' singer Selena broke her silence on this post. In her cryptic yet subtle response to the post on TikTok, Selena did not write anything explosive or specific except for a sad face emoticon.

The clip that made the claims also mentioned how 'Stay' singer and pop star Justin Bieber, who has been happily married to Hailey since 2018, constantly used to pity on his ex Selena Gomez by calling her, 'my poor baby.' It means that the sad emoji posted by the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer was her way of giving a savage reaction to how the users are still obsessed about discussing her weight. A user joining in the conversation thread, defended Selena. She supported Selena and wrote, "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation."

For those unaware, Selena Gomez has spoken up candidly about her health issues affecting her weight in her documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.' Opening up on the reactions and snarky judgments by the netizens who openly discussed her weight, she said, "It's a combination of all of it. It's the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."