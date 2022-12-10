Top 5 actors loved for their performances on OTT platforms in 2022 - READ on to know

Even though 2022 has been a mixed bag for B-town, the OTT platforms have given some fresh content, with the most intriguing stars giving stellar performances. With only weeks remaining for the year to end, let us look at the top five actors who have garnered accolades and love for their performances on digital platforms in 2022.

Image: Amit Sadh, Rohit Saraf, Jim Sarbh / Instagram

This year has been a low year for Bollywood in terms of films released in theatres. Those films failed to create magic at the box office. Some of the big-budget but bad flops at the box office this year have been Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Radhe Shyam, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordar, Rashtra Kavach Om, Badhai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Shabaash Mithu, Ek Villain Returns, Dobaaraa, Liger, Vikram Vedha, Chup, and, so on. But, in terms of digital series content on OTT platforms, we have seen many amazing performances from the finest of actors who successfully proven themselves as versatile performers with their fantastic performances. Shows like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (Zee 5, IMDb: 6.1), Cubicles Season 2 (Sony Liv, IMDb: 8.3), Ranjish Hi Sahi (Voot Select, IMDb: 8.5), Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Netflix, IMDb: 7.1), Human (Disney + Hotstar, IMDb: 8.5), Bhaukaal Season 2 (MX Player, IMDb: 7.9), The Great Indian Murder (Disney + Hotstar, IMDb: 7.9), Rocket Boys (Sony Liv, IMDb: 9.3), and so on, have proved that if the content is original and mind-blowing, then it definitely becomes a success for audiences and netizens. Before 2022 ends, we look at the top five Indian stars who have garnered applause for their performances digitally.

Image: Amit Sadh / Instagram

Amit Sadh: The versatile actor had two streaming series to his credit this year. First was the psychological thriller, Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 on the globally renowned streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The second was Duranga for Zee 5. Duranga is an official Indian adaptation of the hit Korean crime drama, Flower of Evil.

Image: Jim Sarbh / Instagram

Jim Sarbh: Jim Sarbh, is a nuanced Bollywood actor who has also proven his mettle in the digital world as well. He brought the cult character of the late Dr. Homi J Bhabha to life in Rocket Boys for SonyLiv with his finest performance and garnered a lot of rave reviews and accolades from the audience.

Image: Rohit Saraf / Instagram

Rohit Saraf: Rohit Saraf is our current Gen Z heartstopper and national crush of India. He gave a breakthrough performance with his fantastic portrayal of Rishi. Rishi's character is an old-school diehard romantic in Netflix hit series, Mismatched. He came back in a much more entertaining avatar of the lover boy for Mismatched Season 2 for Netflix. Mismatched Season 2 was also a big hit on the giant streamer.

Image: Vijay Varma / Instagram

Vijay Varma: He received rave reviews, critical acclaim, abundant love, and accolades alongside applause from the audiences for his stellar portrayal of an abusive husband in Darlings on Netflix. Darlings captured the attention and hearts of the audience because of its fresh storyline. The compelling storytelling and brilliant performances by Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah, make Darlings a must-watch.

Image: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor / Instagram