    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

    While ardent SRK fans are excited to witness Shah Rukh Khan in action on screens on January 25 in the much-awaited actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan. In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, The global Bollywood icon, and queen, Deepika opens up on the secret behind superb chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. 

    From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres. The visually spectacular film produced by Aditya Chopra banner YRF gives a dose of action extravaganza.

    In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, the Queen of the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone, opens up on the secret behind sizzling on-screen chemistry with SRK in the film. Shedding more light on the same, Deepika adds, "Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on an intense diet and exercise." Deepika also elucidated, "So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with."

    Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!. The film drops tomorrow in the theatres.

    ALSO READ: Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
