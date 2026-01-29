Actor Parul Gulati discusses her role as Laira in Anand L Rai's 'Tu Yaa Main'. She portrays Shanaya Kapoor's close friend and manager, a character she describes as a fierce, supportive, and an important emotional anchor in the thriller.

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has been on a roll. After playing a key role in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, she will soon be seen in Anand L Rai's thriller 'Tu Yaa Main'. In the film, she steps into the shoes of Laira, Shanaya Kapoor's close friend and manager.

Parul Gulati on Playing Laira

Opening up about her role, Parul, in a press note, said, "I'm genuinely so happy and honestly still trying to soak it all in. Laira is Shanaya's friend and manager, someone who stands by her fiercely, questions her, supports her, and is very real. What excites me the most is that she's not just a side character - she's an important emotional anchor in the story, and being part of such an iconic dialogue already feels surreal."

She added, "As an actor and as a creator, this is truly the best collaboration I could have ever gotten. Anand L Rai's world is so theatrical, layered, and emotionally rich - it's the kind of cinema I've always admired and wanted to be part of. I keep pinching myself because this feels like one of those rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to be part of a big-screen, larger-than-life film that also has so much heart."

About 'Tu Yaa Main'

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.The film stars Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. It will be released on February 13. (ANI)