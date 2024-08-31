Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners

Indian para-athletes Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, Mona Agarwal, and Preethi Pal won gold in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Sonali Bendre congratulated them on their achievements.

Indian paraathletes created history at the current Paris 2024 Paralympics. On August 30, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, Mona Agarwal, and Preethi Pal brought honour to India by winning medals in their respective events. Several Indian celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Ayushmann Khurrana, congratulated the para-athletes on their impressive accomplishments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story congratulating them on their respective wins, writing, "Huge congratulations (red heart and National Flag emojis)." She also tagged the athletes in her post. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his Instagram post as, "What an amazing day for India at the Paralympics. Feeling super proud. Congratulations (sic)."

Actor Sonali Bendre shared a collage of Avani and Mona displaying their medals, wrote, "Congratulations! Medals are home again (red heart and National Flag emojis)."

Sonu Sood shared pictures of Avani and Mona on his X handle and expressed his pride. "Proud of you both (fire and salute emojis). #Paralympics2024", he wrote.

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing final. Avani's gold medal made her the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals.

Manish Narwal won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol final. Sprinter Preethi Pal added to India's medal count by capturing bronze in the Women's 100m final. Her victory made her the first Indian sprinter to win a medal at the Paralympic Games.

