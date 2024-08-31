Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners

    Indian para-athletes Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, Mona Agarwal, and Preethi Pal won gold in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Sonali Bendre congratulated them on their achievements. 

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Indian paraathletes created history at the current Paris 2024 Paralympics. On August 30, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, Mona Agarwal, and Preethi Pal brought honour to India by winning medals in their respective events. Several Indian celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Ayushmann Khurrana, congratulated the para-athletes on their impressive accomplishments. 

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners RBA

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story congratulating them on their respective wins, writing, "Huge congratulations (red heart and National Flag emojis)." She also tagged the athletes in her post. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his Instagram post as, "What an amazing day for India at the Paralympics. Feeling super proud. Congratulations (sic)."

    Actor Sonali Bendre shared a collage of Avani and Mona displaying their medals, wrote, "Congratulations! Medals are home again (red heart and National Flag emojis)."

    Sonu Sood shared pictures of Avani and Mona on his X handle and expressed his pride. "Proud of you both (fire and salute emojis). #Paralympics2024", he wrote.

    Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing final. Avani's gold medal made her the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals.

    Manish Narwal won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol final. Sprinter Preethi Pal added to India's medal count by capturing bronze in the Women's 100m final. Her victory made her the first Indian sprinter to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' ATG

    'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

    If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa' ATG

    'If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa'

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint dmn

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged? Check out recent pictures that sparked rumors [PHOTOS] ATG

    Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged? Check out recent pictures that sparked rumors [PHOTOS]

    SHOCKING! Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location dmn

    Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' ATG

    'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1 vkp

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1

    Petrol diesel price on August 31: Check top city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on August 31: Check top city-wise rates

    UP SHOCKER! Lucknow traffic cop poisons same-sex partner, dumps body on railway track; arrested after 7 months snt

    UP SHOCKER! Lucknow traffic cop poisons same-sex partner, dumps body on railway track; arrested after 7 months

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report vkp

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon