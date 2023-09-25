Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Fans are awestruck on newly-wed couple's FIRST photo from reception

The first look of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their wedding reception in Udaipur is out. Fans can not get over the newly-wedded couple as they pour love and wishes for the cutest new couple in Bollywood. Check out their reactions.

The moment is here for which everyone was waiting with bated breath. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got hitched to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha in an intimate yet big-fat traditional Punjabi royal destination wedding setup. The couple flew to Udaipur after hosting close-knit pre-wedding rituals at the Delhi residence of Raghav. After getting married on September 24, the newly-wedded couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests in Udaipur. The first picture of the couple is out. Let us have a look at how fans reacted to their captivating first reception photo.

After much anticipation, #RagNeeti fandom finally took a sigh of relief when they saw the reception look of Parineeti and Raghav from their wedding reception hosted in Udaipur. The couple looked stunning together. The actress donned a blush pink embellished saree designed by Manish Malhotra. With a magnificent neckpiece and matching earrings, she kept her look basic and her makeup minimal. She attached a veil to her blouse to add that extra edge. Pari decided to ditch the traditional red choora and sported pink ones instead. With minimal mehendi and a hint of sindoor on her forehead, Parineeti looked ravishing. As for the groom, he wore a black tuxedo designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. He complimented Pari in his basic yet classy look.

Fans were on cloud nine on watching the couple. Congratulations were in order. The social media got inundated and flooded as fans extended their love to the married couple. "Congratulations to hearthrobbing pair...Stay blessed," wrote one user. Another one penned, "You both look gorgeous. Congratulations."

The royal and big-fat traditional Punjabi destination wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was an intimate affair as the actress wanted only her close ones as a part of the soiree. After hosting a reception this evening, the couple will host another one in Chandigarh on September 30, followed by two big receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

