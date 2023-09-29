Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Actress sings special song for husband; dreamy wedding video OUT

After having a dreamy wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti Chopra surprised everyone with a self sung song and a dreamy wedding video. The video is divine and gorgeous at the same time

Parineeti Chopra, the Ishaqzaade actress had her dream wedding last sunday in Udaipur with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha. The marriage attended by close friends and family was the quintessential dreamy Bollywood wedding with pastel decor and Parineeti looking ravishing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Esteemed people both from the industry and Raghav's political mentors, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had attended the wedding. Sania Mirza along with her sister also graced the occassion with their presence.

All said and done, just as we were out and about and could stop gushing about their pictures, Parineeti dropped a video and a song sung by herself, which she dedicated to her husband Raghav Chaddha. With it accompanied a heavenly, wedding video. From hiding from the Baraat to Raghav's Sehrabaandi, the video exuded regalness and love. The blushes that the couple exchanged, the joy, the flying kisses were all too beautifully captured. The video adeptly captured the family emotions, the Jaimala, the Pheras and it is sure to set your wedding expectations soaring.

[WATCH THE VIDEO HERE]



Raghav, was surprised with this gesture of his singer wife and penned a heartfelt note out to his new bride while sharing the video on his Instagram profile. He wrote, '' I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! 😊 I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side.''

After hosting the grand wedding festivities at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, the is set to host a grand reception for their friends in the industry sometime soon in Mumbai.