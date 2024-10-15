Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know

    Kartik Aaryan's return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has fans buzzing, especially after he accidentally hinted at Kiara Advani’s possible involvement during a recent interview. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film promises unexpected twists and features an ensemble cast, slated for Diwali release

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani captivated audiences with their performances in the 2022 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, as Kartik gears up to return in the highly anticipated third installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the film. Recently, Kartik might have inadvertently dropped a major hint about Kiara's involvement.

    During an interview with Pinkvilla for their Masterclass episode, Kartik discussed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the mystery surrounding its plot. When asked about rumors regarding two climaxes being filmed, Kartik confirmed that two endings were indeed shot, adding that only a few key people had access to the last 15 pages of the script to maintain secrecy.

    The big revelation occurred when Kartik accidentally mentioned Kiara Advani while discussing the shoot. He began saying, “When we were shooting... with Kiara…” before realizing his mistake and quickly trying to divert the conversation towards Vidya Balan’s involvement. Laughing nervously, he asked whether the chat was being broadcast live, in a light-hearted attempt to cover his slip.

    Despite the brief mention, fans immediately speculated that Kiara might be making a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Given her pivotal role in the second film and the on-screen chemistry she shared with Kartik, her return would certainly add excitement to the franchise.

    Though Kartik remained tight-lipped about further plot details, he teased that the film would hold many surprises. He hinted at its unique nature, noting that it was a different experience from the previous installment and filled with unexpected twists.

    Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also feature an ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film is set to release on November 1, 2024, just in time to bring some Halloween thrills and laughter to audiences.

