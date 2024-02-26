Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pankaj Udhas no more: 7 things to know about legendary ghazal singer

    Did you know that Pankaj Udhas aspired to be a doctor? In one of his appearances with a tabloid, the singer admitted that he was about to enter medicine until music called. And he never looked back.

    Pankaj Udhas, the legendary singer who provided unforgettable classics like 'Chitthi aayi hai', died after a protracted illness, his family said today (Feb 26). He was 72. 

    His daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

    Who was Pankaj Udhas?
    Pankaj Udhas was a popular ghazal singer in India. All of his songs are moving. Every time his album was released, it remained at the top of every ghazal fan's playlist. Most of Pankaj Udhas' songs were chartbusters and were at the top of the music charts for quite some time.

    Did you know that Pankaj Udhas aspired to be a doctor? In one of the tabloid interviews, the singer said he was about to enter medicine until music called. And he never looked back.

    We all recall our first income and what we did with it. Pankaj Udhas, an avid vehicle enthusiast, had purchased his first valued possession—a 1951 model Fiat, which he still possesses. Ghazal singers come across as serious introverts. However, Pankaj Udhas said in an interview that he was really malicious. 

    It's hard to believe, right? Now, for the most significant part: his music. You can't stop listening to his music midway. So, here are some of Pankaj Udhas' evergreen tunes that you should add to your playlist.

    Pankaj Udhas singing debut
    Pankaj Udhas made his singing debut with the music album "Kamna" in 29172.

    Pankaj Udhas record debut
    Pankaj Udhas, a seasoned vocalist, made his album debut with "Aaahat" in 1980, and it received widespread acclaim from music fans.

    His hobbies
    Besides singing, he enjoyed playing cricket and golf in his spare time. Pankaj Udhas constantly enjoys doing tasks that keep him busy throughout the day.

    Favourite Musicians
    Pankaj Udhas, a vocalist, has long admired the talent of performers like Mehdi Hassan, Begum Akhtar, and The Beatles.

    Favourite actors and actresses
    As a major member of the Bollywood film business, he draws inspiration from the skills of his favourite performers, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the late legendary figure Rishi Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. His favourite actresses are Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    He has a penchant for singing from infancy
    Pankaj Udhas became interested in singing at five, influenced by his older brother, Manhar Udhas, a theatrical singer.

    His first theatrical performance
    During the Indo-Chinese conflict in 1962, he delivered his maiden stage performance of the song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon," and a member of the audience handed him 51 (Indian currency) in recognition of his exceptional talent.

    He was a trained musician and singer
    Pankaj Udhas was a skilled musician and singer who studied music for four years at Rajkot's Sangeet Natya Academy.

    The veteran singer over the years won the hearts of millions of people since releasing his debut album, "Aahat," in 1980, and has since recorded several songs, including "Mukarar" (1981), "Tarrannum" (1982), "Mehfil" (1983), and others. The famous vocalist was a true inspiration for many aspiring singers who adore his vocal style.

