    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know

    As per director Deepak Mishra, Panchayat has at least two more seasons in it before the story concludes for good. As per the reports, Panchayat will get its fourth season in 2026. 

    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    Amazon Prime's Panchayat is one of the most popular web series. The previous three seasons were loved by the audience and fans cannot wait for the fourth season. Well, good news! The director of the comedy series, Deepak Kumar Mishra recently made an announcement revealing that the show is set to start production for the fourth season after the thrilling and satisfying conclusion to the third season. 

    Mishra opened up about the fourth season before the premier of the third season starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubhir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandhan Roy, and Sanvikaa. He also said that several episodes of season 4 have been written already. He said, “Season 4 writing has begun. There is usually no transition between seasons for us. We have written three or four episodes of the show, and the third season is already complete.” He had further added “We have considered producing Seasons 4 and 5 thus far. We have a clear vision for Season 4 and a more expansive plan for Season 5.”

    The audience is excited to see what will happen in the next season. Will Abhishek be able to clear his CAT exam? and what will happen at the elections as the village chooses the new Gram Pradhan for Phulera. Many predict that there will be some new characters added to the upcoming season from the previous season.

