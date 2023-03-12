Oscars 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 95th Academy Awards in India? Know the Indian timings here

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2019. In India, the awards show will be live-streamed for viewers in India on Disney+Hotstar.

Winning an Oscar may be the pinnacle of a director's, filmmaker's, or actor's career. It is one of the most anticipated events for cinema fans worldwide. The event's 95th iteration in 2023 will be the same. Many brilliant performers, directors, and films have been nominated this year, and fans are excited to discover who will win.

India garnered three Oscar nominations this year, making it a momentous year for an Indian film. Deepika Padukone has also been confirmed as one of the hosts. Here's all you need to know about the Academy Awards: the date, venue, performers, and where to watch the Oscars live in India.

Venue of Oscars 2023:

The Oscars 2023 will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre, a live-performance auditorium in Los Angeles' Hollywood district's Ovation Hollywood retail mall and entertainment complex (LA).

When and where can Indians watch the 95th Academy Awards?

The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Disney Plus Hotstar in India on March 12, 2023. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (March 13).

Also, with a subscription, ABC Network will be accessible to watch on various platforms, including YouTube, Hulu Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV. It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar on March 13, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. in India.

Who will host the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, who conducted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, will return to host the Oscars in 2023.

Who will present at the Oscars 2023?

The Academy revealed the initial list of presenters for the 95th Oscars on March 2, 2023. Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaa, and Donnie Yen are on the list.

The second group of presenters include Danai Gurira, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elizabeth Banks, Antonio Banderas, John Cho, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver.

Who will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards?

Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up,' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, during the performance. Lady Gaga will also take the stage to sing 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick. MM Keeravani's 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR will be signed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava. Lenny Kravitz will present the 'In Memoriam' performance.

What are the different prize categories?

The Oscars will be presented in 23 categories, including directing, acting, music, costume, design, editing, and cosmetics and style.