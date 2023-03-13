Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone flaunts her million-dollar smile, welcomes Naatu Naatu singers on stage (WATCH)

Deepika Padukone praised the 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' which has gone viral, and also greeted singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on stage for their performance.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in all black as she walked the stage for the 95th Academy Awards. The Bollywood diva praised the 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' which has gone viral, and also greeted vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on stage for their performance.

The actress has joined the ranks of prominent presenters such as Emily Brint, Dwayne Johnson, and Riz Ahmed. Deepika looked ethereal in a black gown as she walked the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards. With her beautiful appearance, the stunning Bollywood diva drew everyone's attention.

The actress provided a glimpse of the whole costume on Instagram, which had admirers salivating. She wore a black velvet gown and looked stunning.

She is, however, not the first Indian to present at the coveted Academy Awards. Prior to today, only two Indians had presented at the Academy Awards.

Persis Khambatta was the first Indian to be recognised for the honour in 1980. Khambatta was a model and actor best known for his role as Lieutenant Ilia in Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. She appeared onstage at the Oscars ceremony in 1980 to present the award for Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.