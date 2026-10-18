Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes is set to direct a four-part film series on The Beatles, with a portion to be shot in Rishikesh's Beatles Ashram in Feb 2027. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the filmmakers to discuss the project.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met a delegation of international filmmakers on Sunday to discuss shooting an international film project based on the world-renowned British music band The Beatles in Uttarakhand.

Sam Mendes-Helmed Beatles Project in Rishikesh

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the proposed film project, titled CLOVER, is scheduled to be shot at the historic Chaurasi Kutia, popularly known as the Beatles Ashram, in Rishikesh in February 2027. The delegation said the international film project is being directed by renowned Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes. Being produced by Neal Street Productions for Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Apple Corps, the project comprises four separate films based on the lives and musical journeys of all four members of The Beatles. The series is titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and the films are scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in April 2028, as per the press release.

Production to Boost Local Economy

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the proposed shoot in Rishikesh will involve more than 100 international crew members and approximately 150 Indian crew members, in addition to local technicians and other support personnel. On-ground coordination for the film production in India is being handled by On The Road India. The project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and boost hotels, transportation and other commercial activities in the region.

State's Commitment to Filmmaking

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand has established itself as one of India’s leading film destinations, owing to its natural beauty, rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and diverse filming locations. Under the state government’s Film Policy 2024, a conducive environment and necessary facilities are being provided to filmmakers. He said the government is committed to attracting more domestic and international film projects to Uttarakhand to create new employment opportunities for local artists, technicians and youth.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Rishikesh’s distinctive global identity as a centre of yoga and spirituality, noting that The Beatles share a historic connection with the city. He said shooting the international film project in Rishikesh would further enhance global recognition of Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual heritage while giving a boost to international tourism in the state.

The delegation that met the Chief Minister included British film producer Alexandra Derbyshire, a BAFTA nominee; Indian film producer Dilip Singh Rathore; and supervising location manager Emma Pill. (ANI)