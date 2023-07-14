Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media

The book "American Prometheus," authored by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin in 2005, served as the inspiration for the movie. It centres on J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb during World War II and is portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the film.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's eagerly anticipated film, is about to hit theatres. Christopher Nolan has now clarified why it is essential to release films on the big screen while fans wait impatiently for the film. The Academy Award-winning director made it very apparent in an exclusive interview that no other media can deliver an experience quite as theatres do.“The theatrical experience is totally unique in all media. It gives you the visceral subjective experience of the story that you can perhaps get from a novel. Still, it combines that with the empathy of the audience around you that the audience experiences, and there’s no other medium that gives you both. There’s no other medium that gives you both those approaches to engaging an audience. As a filmgoer and filmmaker, I value that tremendously," he told the media, as quoted.

After Oppenheimer's recent international premiere in Paris, a number of journalists praised Nolan and his film on Twitter. I was astounded by Oppenheimer's character study on the biggest scale, which featured a magnificent core performance by Cillian Murphy. Despite being an enormous historical drama, Nolan's sensibilities are clear in the suspense, structure, sense of scale, astonishing sound design, and stunning images. Wow', wrote Matt Maytum, deputy editor of Total Film.

The 2005 book "American Prometheus," authored by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, served as the basis for the movie. It centres on J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb during World War II and is portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the film. Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh all play significant roles in the film.On July 21, Oppenheimer will release and will compete at the box office with 'Barbie', starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

