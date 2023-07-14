Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media

    The book "American Prometheus," authored by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin in 2005, served as the inspiration for the movie. It centres on J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb during World War II and is portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the film. 

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's eagerly anticipated film, is about to hit theatres. Christopher Nolan has now clarified why it is essential to release films on the big screen while fans wait impatiently for the film. The Academy Award-winning director made it very apparent in an exclusive interview that no other media can deliver an experience quite as theatres do.“The theatrical experience is totally unique in all media. It gives you the visceral subjective experience of the story that you can perhaps get from a novel. Still, it combines that with the empathy of the audience around you that the audience experiences, and there’s no other medium that gives you both. There’s no other medium that gives you both those approaches to engaging an audience. As a filmgoer and filmmaker, I value that tremendously," he told the media, as quoted.

    ALSO READ: 'Seven' song OUT now: BTS star Jungkook's velvety vocals are flawless in this 'feel good' video

    After Oppenheimer's recent international premiere in Paris, a number of journalists praised Nolan and his film on Twitter. I was astounded by Oppenheimer's character study on the biggest scale, which featured a magnificent core performance by Cillian Murphy. Despite being an enormous historical drama, Nolan's sensibilities are clear in the suspense, structure, sense of scale, astonishing sound design, and stunning images. Wow', wrote Matt Maytum, deputy editor of Total Film.

    The 2005 book "American Prometheus," authored by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, served as the basis for the movie. It centres on J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb during World War II and is portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the film. Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh all play significant roles in the film.On July 21, Oppenheimer will release and will compete at the box office with 'Barbie', starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

    ALSO READ: The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India vma eai

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India vma eai

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of YRF's spy universe after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif ADC

    Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of YRF's spy universe after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

    Recent Stories

    Healthy hair to Heart health: 7 benefits of Cashew nuts ATG EAI

    Healthy hair to Heart health: 7 benefits of Cashew nuts

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India vma eai

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins ATG EAI

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon