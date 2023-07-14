The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event

The much-awaited series The Trial screening happened in Mumbai, which was a star-studded event. Kajol definitely looked sexy as she slayed in a red shirt and pants. Let us also witness the other stars who ramped up the style game at this event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The Trial screening had many nuanced and biggest of stars attending. A glance at Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and many others amplified the style statement in their trendsetting outfits.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kajol, who made her OTT debut with a strong performance in The Trial, slayed it effortlessly in a red-coloured-stylish shirt and pants with slits in both legs outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor also attended the event and displayed his fashionable avatar in a dapper black full-sleeve t-shirt and pants with black sunglasses.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Renowned South industry star and Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran captivated the paparazzis and fans with her baby pink strapless style top and shorts.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Renowned Bengali industry star Jisshu Sengupta, who essays a key role in the series, made a stylish entry dressed in a black shirt and black pants at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian TV actor Shaleen Bhanot also made a starry appearance at the event, dressed in a black zipper down full sleeve attire with denim blue jeans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Badhaai Do fame-nuanced Indian film actress Sheeba Chadha looks stunning and pretty in a white silk saree at The Trial screening event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sacred Games fame renowned actress Kubrra Sait looked scintillating in a dark blue plunging neckline blazer styled-sleeveless top and dark blue pants with a black plunging neckline bra.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan made a stylish appearance at this specific event after a long-time, looking dapper dressed in a black blazer, black pants with black shoes.