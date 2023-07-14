Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Seven' song OUT now: BTS star Jungkook's velvety vocals are flawless in this 'feel good' video

    After teasing netizens and global fans with the teaser of the video song of his debut album, titled, 'Seven,' BTS star Jungkook's much-awaited solo musical single Seven's video song is finally out now. The song is a banger and carries a feel-good kind of vibe.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    BTS star Jungkook's much-awaited debut album announcement already brought in a wave of thrill and glee among global fans and netizens who eagerly awaited more quick updates related to the debut solo album of Jungkook, like its songs, main video song, and so on. Indeed Grammy-nominated K-pop septet BTS's acclaimed star idol and artiste Jungkook's video teaser of Seven with Han So Hee made the BTS ARMYs globally piqued enough to see the entire song. Finally, the makers and Jungkook ended the audiences, fans and netizens' long painful wait by dropping in the music video song of Seven an hour back.

    After making the global fans and BTS ARMYs excited enough with the audio teaser and video teaser with the photos of the song, that created a storm and rage online as ARMYs have not gotten above Jungkook's chiselled looks and hotness in the pictures. Finally, the anticipation is over today as the much-awaited musical video song is out now.

    The song starts with Jungkook and Han So Hee sitting inside a restaurant. Jungkook then belts out the lyrics in his buttery voice. The lyrics are, "Weight of the world on your shoulders, I kiss your waist and ease your mind. I must be favoured to know ya. I take my hands and trace your lines."

    The song has brilliant vocals by Jungkook and remarkable visuals. The entire storyline and setting get us into another world altogether. You get hooked on the lyrics right from the first sentence itself. Jungkook has also shown fans his acting chops with the music video. Han So Hee acted her part amazingly according to the lyrics. But the special mention thing over here is that the song, Seven, has a raw, feel-good and catchy vibe which makes your mood better and is like a mood-lifter. Seven presents a perfect blend and amalgamation of peppy beats, a mood-lifting vibe, catchy hook lyrics, a compelling storyline, and Jungkook's finesse-filled performance with fine acting chops and upbeat lyrics that can make you happy and joyful instantly.

    Seven, the much-awaited video song of BTS idol and star Jeon Jungkook featuring Han So Hee and Latto is out now. You can also watch it here.

