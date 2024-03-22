Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej, Manushi's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine Full Movie Leaked Online: The movie was set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and its prestigious Balakot Air Strikes that took place in the year 2019.
     

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Varun Tej Konidela debuted in the Hindi film business with his latest action thriller, 'Operation Valentine.' Shakti Pratap Singh Hada wrote and directed the film, which will be released in Hindi and Telugu on March 1. Manushi Chhillar plays the film's female lead. The film received a lot of attention and had a good start. For the first time in his career, Varun Tej's film received better bookings.

    The film was set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force's renowned Balakot Air Strikes in 2019.


    Within a few hours of its release, pirate links to the film became popular on social media sites. The pirate mafia reacted quickly when the film was released on digital streaming platforms on March 22. Subsequently, these unauthorised websites duplicated the full movie's material and made it available online. Users with access to these sites can both watch and download the movie.

    Operation Valentine leaked
    But here is a dismal update for those who have yet to view this film on OTT. According to the latest rumours, Operation Valentine has been leaked online and made available through torrent sites and Telegram groups. The entire movie of Operation Valentine in HD has been released on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are accessible for the audience to watch. 

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine Cast
    The film stars Varun Tej as Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania. Manushi Chhillar plays Sonal Chauhan, Navdeep as Wing Commander Kabir Singh, Ruhani Sharma as Tanya Sharma, and Mir Sarwar are among the prominent cast members.

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine Crew
    Shakti Pratap Singh Hada wrote and directed the movie Operation Valentine. Aamir Nahid Khan and Siddharth Rajkumar collaborated on the film's screenplay. Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues for the Telugu version. Hari K. Vedantam operated the camera, while Naveen Nooli served as the film's editor. Mickey J. Meyer created the complete background score and music for Operation Valentine.
     

