Netflix has unveiled the teaser for 'Operation Safed Sagar,' a new series starring Jimmy Shergill. It focuses on the IAF's 1999 mission during the Kargil conflict, detailing the high-stakes air operations and the pilots' personal stories.

The teaser for 'Operation Safed Sagar,' which stars actor Jimmy Shergill in a key role, has been unveiled. The teaser was shared by Netflix on Tuesday evening as part of its "Next on Netflix" lineup.

About the Series

The show focuses on the IAF mission known as "Operation Safed Sagar," which took place in 1999. It was the world's highest air operation and played a major role in India's response during the Kargil conflict. The series highlights the fighter pilots who flew dangerous missions in extreme conditions to protect the country.

The story goes beyond the battlefield. The one-minute-thirty-second teaser shows how decisions were made, how pilots trained and adapted, and what they went through during the war. It also gives viewers a glimpse into the personal side of the officers and the cost of serving in such risky situations.

Cast and Crew

'Operation Safed Sagar' is created and run by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is directed by Oni Sen and written by Sandeep Jain, Nikhil Ravi, and Barun Kashyap. The series is produced by Matchbox Shots LLP and Feel Good Films. Alongside Jimmy, the cast also includes Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Authenticity and Release

According to the makers, the series is based on real events and aims to show the courage and efforts of IAF pilots during the Kargil War. The Indian Air Force supported the project to ensure the story stays true to the facts.

The show is set to premiere on Netflix, with the release date to be announced soon. (ANI)