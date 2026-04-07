Netflix has announced that the third season of its live-action 'One Piece' series will premiere in 2027. The new season will adapt the 'Battle of Alabasta' arc, following the Straw Hats as they face Sir Crocodile to save Princess Vivi's kingdom.

The streaming giant Netflix has announced the third season of the live-action series of "One Piece", which will focus on the "Battle of Alabasta" arc of the anime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta

The third instalment of the adventure series, a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga franchise, will be called "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta." It's due in 2027 and will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they venture into the desert kingdom of Alabasta, the homeland of Princess Vivi. "A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher," reads the logline as per Variety.

The series is set to stream in 2027. Netflix shared the announcement on their Instagram handle. "See you in 2027, Straw Hats! The battle of Alabasta is approaching". . View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

Showrunners on Bringing Alabasta to Life

"The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of 'One Piece' -- and one of our personal favourite arcs -- so it's a huge honour to bring it to life," said co-showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes. "Season 3 builds on everything we've done before to tell a war story that's epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can't wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high... and the ducks are big," added Tracz as quoted by Variety.

Franchise Expansion and Viewership Success

Along with this, the series will expand with a two-part animated Lego special that will retell the events of the first two seasons with brick-building comedy and action on September 29. 'One Piece' has racked up nearly 100 million views on the OTT platform since its 2023 debut. The second season launched on March 10, which debuted at and remains No. 1 on the Global Top 10 list, according to Variety. (ANI)