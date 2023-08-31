One Piece Live-action release: Series outspends Game Of Thrones budget

There has been a lot of discussion regarding the episode since the release of One Piece Live action. One of them involves how much it costs to produce one episode and how that compares to Game of Thrones.

The live-action version of One Piece just came out this week, and fans can't get enough of the show's animation. The rumour regarding the expense of producing one episode of the show, however, caught our attention. The eight-part series is centred on Luffy's travels and how they all began. Fans immediately compared the show to Game of Thrones, one of the most expensive television programmes of its era, as soon as they heard about it. Here are the actual costs associated with producing one One Piece Live action episode.

The One Piece live-action series, according to recent reports citing Netflixwoche, the official German Netflix website, boasts a mind-blowing per-episode budget of USD 17.27 million. This amount exceeds even the spending for HBO's Game of Thrones, which at its height had a significant per-episode budget of USD 14.79 million. The studios' choice to devote such a substantial sum to the One Piece adaptation's production shows that they care deeply about the fanbase. One Piece presents Netflix with both a thrilling potential and a significant risk because to its reputation for ambitious storytelling and magnificent visuals.

In the past, the streaming behemoth produced the daring live-action films Cowboy Bebop and Death Note. Additionally, none of them were able to win over the fans. Therefore, it is crucial that the new employee work for the studio at this time.

With praise for the acting, VFX, and plot, it became more and more clear as the episodes streamed that Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation could end the anime-to-live-action curse. It receives praise from Megan Peters of Comicbook.com who calls it "good good," and Daniel Dockery of Crunchyroll who thinks "it's good." The Streamr's Mo Hoosen praises it as "the real deal" and possibly the "king of the Netflix shows." On Twitter, @WildeePatrol likes the massive scope and cast. It is distinguished from prior adaptations by Evan Valentine of Comicbook.com, who states, "This is NOT Cowboy Bebop." Positive reviews portend well for the Netflix run of the acclaimed series, possibly luring in new viewers and inspiring a successful Season 2.

