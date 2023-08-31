Jawan: 7 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan's movies

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is a highly regarded Bollywood actor known for his versatility and impactful performances. Here are seven reasons to watch his movies.
He is recognised for switching genres easily. He excels at character depth in romantic dramas, action flicks, comedies, and dramatic character-driven roles.
His performances often resonate with audiences due to his emotional portrayal of characters. He can make you laugh, cry, and feel deeply connected to the stories he's a part of.
He brings an unparalleled energy and charisma to his roles, captivating the audience and making every moment on screen memorable.
Khan is often called the King of Romance in Bollywood. His films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Devdas have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan has an undeniable screen presence that draws viewers in. His performances are compelling and keep you engaged throughout.
He's known for taking on unconventional and challenging roles, pushing the boundaries of typical Bollywood narratives. This makes his filmography diverse and interesting.
Khan's films have a global fan base. His performances have made Bollywood accessible to audiences worldwide, contributing to the industry's international recognition.