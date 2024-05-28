Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Once there was terrorism', Rohit Shetty opens up on changed atmosphere in Kashmir post Article 370; Read on

    In the picturesque Kashmir, Rohit Shetty wraps up shooting for 'Singham Again,' celebrating the region's transformation post-Article 370. Featuring Ajay Devgn and a star-studded cast, the film promises to captivate with its action-packed narrative and scenic beauty

    Rohit Shetty recently concluded the shooting schedule for his highly anticipated film, 'Singham Again,' in the picturesque locale of Kashmir. Expressing his gratitude towards the people of Kashmir, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share his sentiments. Describing the Kashmir shoot as 'most amazing and emotional,' Shetty highlighted the transformative impact of the abrogation of Article 370 on the region.

    New Kashmir

    In a video shared on his Instagram, Shetty reflected on the journey from turmoil to tranquility in Kashmir. The text accompanying the video spoke of the paradisiacal beauty of Kashmir marred by terrorism and unrest, leading to a lack of social life. However, with the abolition of Article 370, Shetty emphasized the emergence of a 'New Kashmir' characterized by happiness, youthful energy, burgeoning tourism, and peaceful coexistence. He hailed it as a symbol of the new India's vision for Kashmir.

    The video showcased glimpses of Ajay Devgn, who plays the iconic role of Inspector Bajirao Singham, amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir. Shetty's interactions with local police officials, engagements with children, and moments of camaraderie were also captured, reflecting the camaraderie and warmth experienced during the shoot.

    Expressing his gratitude, Shetty extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Ministry for their support and the warm reception received during the shoot.

    Ajay Devgn, who portrays the titular character, previously shared a picture from the shoot, exuding intensity in his police uniform amidst army tanks, signaling his return to duty in the iconic role.

    Rohit Shetty's Cop-Universe

    'Singham Again' marks the convergence of Bollywood's cop universe, established by Rohit Shetty through his blockbuster films 'Singham,' 'Simmba,' and 'Sooryavanshi,' featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, respectively. The film promises a power-packed ensemble with Arjun Kapoor essaying a pivotal role as the antagonist, expressing his excitement and gratitude for being part of the franchise.

    The star-studded cast also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the introduction of Tiger Shroff into the cop universe, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

