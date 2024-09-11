Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam

    Many movies will be released on the occasion of Onam, promising something for everyone. They range from action-packed thrillers to touching dramas, assuring an exciting experience. The films, starring established actors as well as new talent, are much anticipated.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    The Malayalam film industry is vibrating with anticipation as Onam approaches, signalling the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest. The festival is a time for celebration and a critical moment for significant film releases. Historically, Onam has been a period when the box office experienced a big bump due to festive enthusiasm.

    This year's Onam is scheduled for September 5-15, and it promises to be a fascinating season for Malayalam movie fans, with an intriguing lineup of flicks.

    The upcoming releases promise something for everyone, ranging from action-packed thrillers to touching dramas, assuring an exciting experience. The films set to visit cinemas this Onam, starring established actors and new talent, are much anticipated. Whether you're looking forward to discovering new stories or anticipating possible blockbuster conflicts, this Onam provides something unique for everyone who enjoys films. Let's look at five Malayalam films that will be released during Onam this year.

    Onam 2024: Five Must-See Malayalam Movies

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
    Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is expected to make a big appearance at Onam. This 3D action adventure, directed by rookie Jithin Laal, stars Tovino Thomas in three roles. Sujith Nambiar wrote the script, with additional writing by Deepu Pradeep. The film takes place in three unique timeframes.


    Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Krithi Shetty play the key female parts, while Rohini, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman provide supporting performances. The film's technical crew consists of Jomon T. John as cinematographer, Dhibu Ninan Thomas as music director, and Shameer Muhammad as editor. The film will be released on September 12.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Kishkindha Kandam
    This Onam, Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kandam will compete with Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam, both of which are allegedly due to release on September 12. Kishkindha Kandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and scripted by Bahul Ramesh, who also handles cinematography, has a star-studded cast. Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, and others make the narrative come to life.

    Watch the official trailer here.


    Kondal
    Another highly anticipated Onam release is Kondal, an action-thriller drama starring Antony Varghese. The film is directed by first-time director Ajit Mampally, who co-wrote the script with Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal, and stars Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B. Shetty, well known for his portrayal alongside Mammootty in Turbo.

    In addition, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nandu, Manikanda Rajan, and Gauthami Nair play important parts. It'll be launched on September 13th.

    Watch the teaser here.

    Bad Boyz
    Omar Lulu's first directorial endeavour, Bad Boyz, provides a unique perspective on veteran actor Rahman's skills, revealing a fun side of him that is rarely seen. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bibin George, Senthil Krishna, and Anson Paul play key parts in the film, which was written by Sarang Jayaprakash and based on Omar's narrative. Bad Boyz is due to hit theatres on September 13.

    View the film's teaser here:

    Kadha Innuvare.
    Kadha Innuvare is a film about the complexity of love relationships, with Biju Menon and Methil Devika in key roles. It is directed by Vishnu Mohan, who previously directed Meppadiyan, and stars Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Hakkim Shahjahan, Renji Panicker, and Siddique.



    The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 20.


     

