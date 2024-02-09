Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Oh I moved from this into that..', Arbaaz Khan takes dig at ex-gf Giorgia Andriani

    Arbaaz Khan's marriage to Sshura Khan faced scrutiny as his ex, Giorgia Andriani, spoke out. Arbaaz clarified their breakup predated his relationship with Sshura, calling Giorgia's timing 'unfortunate'

    Arbaaz Khan, the renowned actor, made headlines in December 2023 when he tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan. However, amidst the celebrations, his former girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, took the opportunity to speak to the media about their past relationship. Despite previously stating that they remained on good terms, Arbaaz expressed disappointment over the timing and content of her interviews.

    In a recent conversation with the Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan addressed Giorgia's interviews, labeling them as 'unfortunate' and 'a little inappropriate'. He clarified that his relationship with Giorgia had ended approximately one and a half years before he met Sshura. Arbaaz emphasized that there was a significant gap between his breakup with Giorgia and his relationship with Sshura, debunking any notions of a quick rebound.

    Arbaaz Khan expressed frustration at the timing of Giorgia's public remarks, particularly as they coincided with his wedding preparations and post-marriage period. He suggested that discussing a breakup from two years prior, especially when the opportunity to do so earlier was available, appeared ill-timed and improper.

    The actor's wedding to Sshura Khan took place in a private ceremony held at Arpita Khan's residence, with close family members including Salman Khan in attendance. Following the nikah, Arbaaz shared heartfelt photos with his new bride on social media, marking the beginning of their journey together.

    Before Sshura, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years. The couple, who exchanged vows in 1998, announced their separation in March 2016 and finalized their divorce in May 2017. They are parents to a son named Arhaan.

