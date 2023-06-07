Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    In his new outing, Dileesh Pothan adorns a unique and pivotal form in the O Baby Trailer. The movie is brought to life by writer-filmmaker Ranjan Pramod - By Mahalekshmi

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    The trailer of noted filmmaker Ranjan Pramod-directorial upcoming film, O Baby, has got released. It captures the tone of the movie. Scheduled to release on June 9th, the film stars Dileesh Pothan in the lead, alongside Raghunath Paleri, Athulya, Haniya Nafisa, Saji Soman, and Shinu Syamalan.

    The movie is produced and bankrolled in collaboration with Pothan, Abhishek Sasidharan and Pramod Tevarpally. Giving a glimpse into the intriguing world in which the film is set, the trailer divulges a compelling atmosphere and some grim events.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress stuns fans by flaunting cleavage in plunging-neckline sea green outfit

    The trailer commences with scenic views and lush greenery, with a beautiful cover of the timeless Asha Bhosle-Kishore Kumar duet Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam. With three young adults strolling through this atmosphere, two of them exchange affectionate gazes. This is where the tone goes for a toss.

    With word getting out about this romantic fling, a series of unfortunate events happen as the elders oppose their love. Conflicts occur among residents wherein things escalate. The trailer gives us a few shots of the action sequences that follow. ‘No matter how good a tree is, if it leans over the roof, you have no choice but to cut it,’ says an old man in the trailer. This dialogue perfectly captured the chilling essence of the film that the trailer showcases.

    Prarthana Indrajith, the daughter of actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima Indrajith, has lent her singing talents to the song Mullaanu in the film. The makers released a lyrical video of the track a week ago.

    With cinematography by Arun Chalil, Samjith Mohamed heading Editing, original background score by Lijin Bambino and composition by Varun Krishna and Pranav Das, the film promises to give a different experience. Ranjan Pramod has penned some famous works such as Meesa Madhavan (2002), Naran (2005) and Achuvinte Amma (2005) in his career, giving confidence that his work on this film will be a treat.

    ALSO READ: Has Taylor Swift broken up with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after 'casual' romance?

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand' ADC

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand'

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality' vma

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH vma

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

    Recent Stories

    Only for mango lovers: 7 most expensive mangoes RBA

    Only for mango lovers: 7 most expensive mangoes

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand' ADC

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand'

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050 anr

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on board Delhi-San Francisco flight

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon