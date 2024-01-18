Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NT Rama Rao's death anniversary: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and more visit NTR ghat

    Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to their late grandfather and politician NTR on his 28th death anniversary. They offered flowers and prayed with folded hands. Fans mobbed them.
     

    NT Rama Rao's death anniversary: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and more visit NTR ghat RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    On January 18, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram paid tribute to their grandpa and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad. Today, January 18, is his 28th death anniversary. The two stars arrived at the memorial in black attire, offering flowers and paying their condolences. Several videos of the actors getting swarmed by fans at the NTR ghat have emerged online.

    Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visit the NTR Gardens every year to honour their grandfather on his birth and death anniversaries. This year wasn't any different.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    On January 18, Jr NTR and his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyanram paid their homage at NTR's tomb in Hyderabad. They presented flowers and prayed with folded hands.


    About NT Rama Rao (NTR)
    Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a renowned actor, director, and politician. He served as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister for seven years. He also appeared in 300 films and received three National Awards. He died on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    NTR was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1969. In 1982, he created the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which quickly gained popularity among the people of Andhra Pradesh.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details RBA

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details

    Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri all set to shoot 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' (VIDEO) RKK

    Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri all set to shoot 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' (VIDEO)

    12th Fail: Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts RBA

    '12th Fail': Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date RKK

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College rkn

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College

    Ram Mandir: 6 lesser known facts about Sri Ram Janmabhoomi RKK EAI

    Ram Mandir: 6 lesser known facts about Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

    Did you know over 7500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024 gcw

    Did you know over 7,500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024?

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style RKK

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon