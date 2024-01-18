NT Rama Rao's death anniversary: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and more visit NTR ghat

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to their late grandfather and politician NTR on his 28th death anniversary. They offered flowers and prayed with folded hands. Fans mobbed them.

On January 18, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram paid tribute to their grandpa and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad. Today, January 18, is his 28th death anniversary. The two stars arrived at the memorial in black attire, offering flowers and paying their condolences. Several videos of the actors getting swarmed by fans at the NTR ghat have emerged online.

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visit the NTR Gardens every year to honour their grandfather on his birth and death anniversaries. This year wasn't any different.

On January 18, Jr NTR and his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyanram paid their homage at NTR's tomb in Hyderabad. They presented flowers and prayed with folded hands.



About NT Rama Rao (NTR)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a renowned actor, director, and politician. He served as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister for seven years. He also appeared in 300 films and received three National Awards. He died on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.

NTR was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1969. In 1982, he created the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which quickly gained popularity among the people of Andhra Pradesh.