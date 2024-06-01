'NO' divorce for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Couple want to 'fix things'? Read details

Good news for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's fans as the pair is reportedly “still fighting” for their marriage. Despite “dealing with some problems”, the two Hollywood stars want to “fix things” and are “not over yet”.

“Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are,” the insider added.

According to the portal, Ben is currently feeling "overwhelmed" due to the amount of work he is doing.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the insider claimed, adding that they are insisting they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this moment. They aren't finished yet and want to make things right since they love one other, but they are also both sad.

J-Lo and Ben tied the knot in July 2022. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, with reports of their divorce making headlines earlier this month. In Touch Weekly claimed that the pair split up because 'she can't control him, and he can't change her'. Another Us Weekly source revealed that the tension between the Hollywood duo escalated a few months ago when they started arguing over 'finances'. JLo's intense focus on her career reportedly didn't sit well with Ben.

The informant also said that Ben "doesn't agree with Jennifer's lifestyle" and was getting "worn down" by the marriage. It further said that "both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities." This is said to be one of the key causes of conflict between Ben and Lopez.

However, neither Ben nor Jennifer have yet published a comment announcing their apparent divorce. JLo was just promoting her movie Atlas in Mexico when a reporter asked her about divorce allegations. However, Lopez kept mute and dismissed the reporter, stating, "You know better than that."

