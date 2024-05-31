 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

The First Omen to Mr & Mrs Mahi

What to watch on OTT and cinemas THIS weekend

'Savi' in cinemas

'Fast Charlie' in cinemas

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' in cinemas

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' in cinemas

'Vigil Season 2' on Netflix

'A Part of You' on Netflix

'The First Omen' on Disney+ Hotstar

'Panchayat Season 3' on Amazon Prime Video

